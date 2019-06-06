US officials warn of climate risk as Trump dismisses it (copy)

From left, State Department Bureau of Intelligence and Research Office of Geography and Global Affairs Senior Analyst Dr Rod Schoonover, accompanied by Office of the Director of National Intelligence National Security Council Counselor Peter Kiemel, and Senior Naval Intelligence Manager for Russia and Eurasia Jeff Ringhausen, speaks at a House Intelligence Committee hearing on national security implications of climate change on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

 The Associated Press

Wednesday was International Environment Day, which gave us a chance to look back on our global accomplishments and to be inspired by current initiatives that could help us avoid the worst impacts of climate change. A significant global policy landmark was the 2015 Paris Agreement. Sadly, the Trump administration plans to withdraw from that pact. But recent initiatives like the Climate Action Now Act (HR 9) which recently passed the U.S. House and similar legislation that we expect to soon be introduced by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire show that Congress may be willing to restore our global leadership on climate commitments.

However, Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr appear to be missing from the discussion. As representatives of a state devastated by extreme weather and boasting renewable energy capacity ahead of almost every other state, Tillis and Burr have much to gain by supporting climate action. These bills provide a moderate pathway to meaningful progress that they could easily endorse. International Environment Day was a great occasion to celebrate the Paris Agreement, but Tillis and Burr have yet to support it.

Meredith Bain

Raleigh

