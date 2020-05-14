God may have a reason for COVID-19
“Never let a crisis go to waste” could actually be considered a godly approach regarding the coronavirus. Knowing God is in control of all things, why is He allowing this horrible attack?
God in the Old Testament sent Jonah to the godless evil nation Nineveh, telling it to “repent” or be wiped out. They repented and turned to the Lord and prospered.
Pastor John Piper explains that God has a symphony of reasons for such a crisis. Could one reason be his holy justice requires America be punished for our greed, pornography, sexual immorality, abortions and God-rejecting attitudes? If we repent, maybe revival will break out as in Nineveh.
Another reason may be that in his mercy, God offers a wake-up call to those who don’t consider their death. They give no thought regarding their eternal existence. In his grace, God offers the good news, the Gospel of Jesus Christ for the answer to this dilemma. By repenting and receiving Jesus as Lord and Savior, because of his death on the cross as sin payment and resurrection, one can have eternal life.
Jesus said “I am the way … no man cometh unto the Father but by Me,” John 14:6
Gary Marschall
Greensboro
Vulnerable Americans still need an income
As Congress begins to address the crisis facing our COVID-19-ravaged economy, we must insist that help, including health insurance, go the American people who have lost their livelihoods through no fault of their own.
Thus far, only a quarter of the $2 trillion allocated has been disbursed to individuals, primarily as increased unemployment insurance, which expires July 31.
Leaving billions of people without an income is just plain crazy. The economy will never recover, no matter how many businesses are open, if people don’t have money to pay their basic living expenses, let alone spend on other things.
To avoid another Great Depression, the federal government must rescue the postal service and states on the brink of bankruptcy due to COVID-19. Police, firefighters, teachers, postal workers and other public employees are among the essential workers who have kept this country running during the crisis. Moreover, everyone who has lost a job, including undocumented residents, should receive a basic monthly income to enable them to pay their rent or mortgage and feed their families.
Call Sens. Richard Burr (202-224-3154) and Thom Tillis (202-224-6342) to remind them that now is the time we must address the economic inequality that is destroying our democracy.
Denise Baker
Greensboro
What happened
to the world?
There’s a song whose chorus asks:
What happened to the world
With bees busy singing,
And soft breezes bringing
The sweet of the flower;
The air was clear and clean
And love simply passed
Through the fingers of hands
Held for hour on hour?
In the song the question is never answered and the final harmony does not resolve. The question was posed 55 years, and 55 years ago we were all innocent and could not have answered. Today, we are no longer innocent.
For the past seven weeks, the human race has shut down its normal activity, but nature has not. What’s so different now from seven weeks ago? If you are in Venice, you can see fish in the canals. In India, you can see the Himalayas. Recent satellite pictures of New York, Los Angeles and Beijing show cities, not blotches of smog.
Mankind has played an enormous role in the decimation of Earth and its environment, and it is up to mankind to find new ways to behave, respecting that Earth’s nature can also decimate us.
In the future when we ask “What happened to the world,” let the answer not be what it is today: Mankind.
Ben Andrews
Greensboro
We’ve all got to do our part to help others
As we begin to move slowly to open our economy, it very important that we all do our part to protect each other from transmission of COVID-19.
My wife and I were out grocery shopping recently with masks on, paying as much attention as possible to proper spacing as is recommended by the medical experts. I was pleased to see the efforts made by Harris Teeter to protect its staff and customers with masks, sanitizing wipes and shields, but I was beyond disappointed by many of my fellow customers’ lack of attention to protective measures. There were too few wearing masks or distancing.
Please remember that the most important function of the mask is to protect the people you come in contact with should you have the virus and are contagious.
Contagiousness precedes symptoms by a few days so wearing a mask when you feel fine remains important.
My biggest fear is that we will have made huge economic sacrifices to try to contain the virus and then let our guard down too soon and suffer more extreme death and disease as the infection explodes again.
Let us all strive to keep each other healthy. We can do this.
John Wrenn
Greensboro
