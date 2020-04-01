I have a few things I wish someone would explain to me regarding the coronavirus:
- If we do not let people from countries such as England, Spain and China come into our country because of high health risks, what sense does it make for us to allow people from high-risk areas such as New York City and News Orleans to fly around the country? New York Gov. Cuomo might have access to more ventilators for his people if they were not spreading the disease to people in other states who will require some of the ventilators.
- If our congressional representatives from all over the country do not think it is safe for them to return to Washington using public airlines and other modes of public travel to do the work of our country, why do they allow others to use the same modes of travel to move around the country?
- Which would have been a better use of the $25 million included in the just-passed public relief bill: 1) To give it all to the New York Kennedy Center, which serves a very small portion of the population (mostly well-to-do) or 2) to give $250 to 100,000 needy families?
Bruce Raynor
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.