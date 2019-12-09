I would like to give three of the constitutional law professor’s a grade on their performance at the impeachment hearing (their 15 minutes of fame).
They each earned five D’s: Despicable, deplorable, disgraceful, disgruntled and disgusting.
Their universities should be embarrassed and ashamed of their biased behavior.
I hate to think they are merely around our young men and women, let alone teaching them.
If they represent our smartest and brightest the world is in serious trouble.
David Burke
Greensboro
