Monsanto, the American agrochemical company, has recently been under pressure after multiple cancer cases have been linked to the chemical glyphosate, present in its weed killer, Roundup.
This herbicide is the most widely used in the U.S., but Roundup is not just used by farmers for large-scale agriculture. It is also extensively used in public spaces.
In fact, the N.C. Public Interest Research Group (NCPIRG) states that every year 26 million pounds of Roundup are used in public spaces.
This means our schools, parks and playgrounds are posing a dangerous threat to the health of the entire public, which is largely unaware of these risks.
We must ban Roundup in order to protect the public health of our community.
It is unacceptable to use these chemicals when we know we could be increasing the risk of cancer, birth defects, and other serious health problems.
We ask that Gov. Roy Cooper start taking steps to stop using Roundup in North Carolina.
Links to various types of cancer and birth defects have already been proven, but we still do not know the full extent to which Roundup harms humans.
Without a Roundup ban we are jeopardizing the health of our communities.
Quintin Schraff
Chapel Hill