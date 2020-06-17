Three thoughts about the virulent anti-police hatred that exists today:
1) The June 11 N&R reported that George Floyd’s brother asked the U.S. House to overhaul local law enforcement. Sorry, wrong forum. The Constitution gives the federal government no authority to superintend local police departments. Remedy should be sought at the state level since states control their own police departments — or should under our federal system of government.
2) The media have made much of the elderly man, Martin Gugino, seen pushed to the pavement by Buffalo, N.Y., police. If one watches the video of the incident from the beginning, one can see Gugino reach at and apparently touch the midsection of an officer; for his trouble he was pushed back. Here’s a lesson from Interacting with a Police Officer 101: Do not touch or reach for an officer’s body or duty belt, especially during the electric times in which we live. How did the officer know what Gugino’s intent was? His firearm was close to the area Gugino touched. The officer was right to push him away.
3) When in danger of harm these days, call a protester, not 911.
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.