While many of us are hyper-focused on the holiday season and the impeachment proceedings, I know there are a few of you out there who are in the process of making perhaps the most important political decision of your lives — whether or not to run for office in 2020. The deadline for filing is noon today. So what are you waiting for?

I once had a wise friend who gave sensible advice to people who were having difficulty making a decision. Her response was always, “How important is it?” And if it was important enough, the answer was simply, “Just do it.”

The results of the 2020 elections will determine the course of our lives — our towns, our state, our country and the world for a very long time.

The issues at hand are critical: health care, social programs, education, jobs and the economy, immigration, infrastructure, defense, our natural resources, the environment, climate change, and responsible government spending, to name a few. All of these issues require immediate attention.

If you have the expertise and the dedication to affect positive change on behalf of the people, I hope you will run for office. Thank you.

Jane Kraemer

High Point

