The rally in North Carolina last week makes me fearful about the future of our country.
It was not so much the actions of President Trump and his refusal to stop the chants or his continued encouragement of white nationalism that alarms me. I have come to expect his un-American attitude toward any person of color whether they be citizens or undocumented immigrants.
What alarms me is the attitude of the crowd. I cannot understand why so many people seem to be full of anger and hate even at rightfully elected members of Congress. It is easy to imagine that anger spreading and someone seeing that tape played over and over, thinking that, if the president encourages such chants, why not be the “hero” and do something to make “others” leave? Perhaps take up torches and burn down a few houses. That is how mob mentality takes over sane thinking and I am afraid we are not far from that happening.
President Trump has the power to put a stop to such things with a few tweets or a message from the podium that this behavior must stop and that this chant will not define his campaign.
Unfortunately, it is not easy to imagine that happening.
Sue Jezorek
High Point