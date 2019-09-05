Dem Rep. Cummings: 'Stop the hateful, incendiary comments' (copy)

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., speaks during a luncheon at the National Press Club in Washington on Aug. 7. Cummings says government officials must stop making “hateful, incendiary comments’’ that only to serve to divide and distract the nation from its real problems, including mass shootings and white supremacy. 

 Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

I recently wrote a letter pointing out how Rep. Elijah Cummings asks for civil discourse in sentence one and in the very next sentence implies that Trump voters are all white supremacists. George Kiorpes (Aug. 25) responded to my letter, writing, “If Paul Camp’s supposition that half the voters in the nation are white supremacists... .”

I can’t imagine how he got that from my letter.

He went on to berate me for being a white supremacist. I would like to make it clear that I am not a white supremacist and my letter was pointing out that Cummings was insulting me and half the voters by implying that we are.

Paul Camp

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments