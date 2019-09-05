I recently wrote a letter pointing out how Rep. Elijah Cummings asks for civil discourse in sentence one and in the very next sentence implies that Trump voters are all white supremacists. George Kiorpes (Aug. 25) responded to my letter, writing, “If Paul Camp’s supposition that half the voters in the nation are white supremacists... .”
I can’t imagine how he got that from my letter.
He went on to berate me for being a white supremacist. I would like to make it clear that I am not a white supremacist and my letter was pointing out that Cummings was insulting me and half the voters by implying that we are.
Paul Camp
Greensboro
