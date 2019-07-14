Congratulations to Kate Bell and her terrific article about her recent church trip to the Dominican Republic (July 8). I have taught Spanish and Portuguese here locally and other places since having lived in Mexico in the late 1960s and ’70s. I have seen almost every state in Mexico from Baja California to the border with Guatemala.
I don’t know Kate but I can assure her that her recent experience in the D.R. will stay with her for the rest of her life.
A job well-done. Felicidades, Kate!
Fred Niditch
Greensboro