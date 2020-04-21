Come on, America, get back out there and do as our president wants: Protest against those liberal governors who want to save our lives.
Tell ’em to let us return to being true Americans. COVID-19 ain’t nothin’. It’s no worse than the flu.
Follow Trump’s lead. He don’t need no mask and he’s healthy.
Who ya gonna believe, the only one who can make America great again, or that clown college graduate Fauci?
Trump says there are enough tests for all Americans; I know he would not lie to us.
All we gotta do is take hydroxychloroquine and the virus will disappear like magic.
Pastor Gerald O. Glenn said we didn’t need no social distancing and I will follow him to see my Lord.
I’ve also read that God told Pastor Tony Spell in Louisiana to defy the COVID-19 ban. See? That’s livin’ proof that America is a God-fearing nation and He believes we are actin’ like babies.
While we’re crowded together, dancin’ and hollerin’, let’s put blame where blame is due. Protest against China.
I ain’t heard a single liberal put the blame on those people. It’s all their fault, kinda …but let’s not let up on Clinton and Obama either.
John Dickey
Greensboro
