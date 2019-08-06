Why are our president and the Senate sitting silently by as white-supremacist radicals continue to demoralize our country?
Because the citizens won’t force a stand on the sell of weapons of mass destruction. The NRA is buying our government representatives for its own profit. Shame on them all. I plan to contact all gun sellers in Greensboro and personally visit their “stores” to see who is carrying these weapons. Then I hope citizens of our community will join me in rallying to against the sale of these heinous guns.
I am a grandmother of three and do not want their futures to be condemned by the vicious hatred that is condemning our country. May God bless and protect our country from this hatred, which will continue to build unless something stops it now.
Robyn Parsons
Greensboro