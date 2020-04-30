April 22 was Earth Day. During this coronavirus pandemic life goes on, and decisions on other matters must be made.
The world is on fire. We saw the Amazon on fire, more fires in Europe than usual, and fires in Alaska lasting beyond the normal fire season. The record summer heat wave in Alaska last year saw temperatures that weren’t expected until 2069. Then there’s Australia.
What does it all mean? More Arctic sea ice now disappears in summer. Habitats of the polar bear, seal and koala, among other wildlife, were severely damaged. Melting ice raised sea levels. People’s lives were dramatically changed for the worse in the Arctic and South Pacific. Coastal cities faced huge costs of rebuilding, and coastal people faced relocation.
We’re facing a climate crisis that threatens all of us and our descendants. Worldwide, we adults must make sacrifices now to preserve what we have for those who come after us. If we don’t, our gross negligence could make it too late for us to lessen the terrible impact on our children and their children.
It means the time to act is now. Or there may not be many more Earth Days.
Gary Parker
Archdale
