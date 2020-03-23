Why is it that whenever people call Donald Trump to account, they are called “Trump haters”? Or they are told they just need to “get over” the 2016 election?
We should all be holding our elected leaders accountable, no matter the party affiliation. That’s what democracy is all about.
I am an unaffiliated voter and through my unaffiliated eyes, what I see in the letters Tom Imbus (“Pause from the hating and step up to help,” March 19) and others are referring to, is not hate or grudge-holding, but a desire to speak truth to power, a determination to get the facts out, and a need to make sure that our elected leaders are acting through allegiance to the Constitution they are sworn to uphold, instead of self-interest or allegiance to their party.
Maybe if readers like Mr. Imbus would stop reading through the lens of defensiveness, they would be able to stop gratuitously attacking others and, in Mr. Imbus’ words, be able to reflect on what’s important in this crisis and pull for the U.S. and the world.
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
good spin but no, its hate.
