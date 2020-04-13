Once the health crisis is over, what, if anything, will change? Will we continue to support politicians who promise to fix health care, immigration, education and poverty ... and fix nothing?
Will we continue to support executives and Wall Street insiders who make millions of dollars and have destroyed our middle class by outsourcing high-paying jobs and threaten our well-being by off-shoring critical supplies and materials?
Will we listen to educators who tell us that a college degree is a must, even at the price of crippling student debt while thousands of skilled jobs go unfilled?
Will we follow those leaders who push our country into wars that last for decades while costing thousands of lives and billions of dollars?
Will we say, “Enough is enough” and only support those individuals and institutions who believe in the greater good, fair play and equitable treatment for all?
Or will we breathe a collective sigh of resignation and, as the great philosopher Yogi Berra, said, will it be “deja vu all over again”?
The choice is ours.
Dave Hewitt
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.