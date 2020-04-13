Worldwide deaths from the coronavirus hit 100,000 (copy)
Manu Fernandez/The Associated Press

Once the health crisis is over, what, if anything, will change? Will we continue to support politicians who promise to fix health care, immigration, education and poverty ... and fix nothing?

Will we continue to support executives and Wall Street insiders who make millions of dollars and have destroyed our middle class by outsourcing high-paying jobs and threaten our well-being by off-shoring critical supplies and materials?

Will we listen to educators who tell us that a college degree is a must, even at the price of crippling student debt while thousands of skilled jobs go unfilled?

Will we follow those leaders who push our country into wars that last for decades while costing thousands of lives and billions of dollars?

Will we say, “Enough is enough” and only support those individuals and institutions who believe in the greater good, fair play and equitable treatment for all?

Or will we breathe a collective sigh of resignation and, as the great philosopher Yogi Berra, said, will it be “deja vu all over again”?

The choice is ours.

Dave Hewitt

Greensboro

