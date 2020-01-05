A recent op-ed article noted that the benefits of electric cars is overstated (Charles Lane column, “Why electric cars still don’t live up to the hype,” Dec. 31).

I have an electric car. It has a range of almost 250 miles per full charge. This car functions largely as our vehicle for local travel. With safe and thoughtful driving, it recharges itself during breaking and when the foot is off the accelerator resulting in “free” miles.

While I admit that charging the car creates emissions from the power plant, there is an aggregate decrease of emissions during heavy traffic, stopping at lights, and when the car is “on” but not moving.

Long travel is still problematic, but we have a hybrid for those truly long trips. As supercharging stations become readily available, travel beyond 150 miles or so will become easier.

The comfort and performance of today’s electric cars is wonderful. I have no regrets and I would bet other owners agree.

Wayne Foster

Greensboro

