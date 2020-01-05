A recent op-ed article noted that the benefits of electric cars is overstated (Charles Lane column, “Why electric cars still don’t live up to the hype,” Dec. 31).
I have an electric car. It has a range of almost 250 miles per full charge. This car functions largely as our vehicle for local travel. With safe and thoughtful driving, it recharges itself during breaking and when the foot is off the accelerator resulting in “free” miles.
While I admit that charging the car creates emissions from the power plant, there is an aggregate decrease of emissions during heavy traffic, stopping at lights, and when the car is “on” but not moving.
Long travel is still problematic, but we have a hybrid for those truly long trips. As supercharging stations become readily available, travel beyond 150 miles or so will become easier.
The comfort and performance of today’s electric cars is wonderful. I have no regrets and I would bet other owners agree.
Wayne Foster
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.