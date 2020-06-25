Fawning over the Stars and Stripes, while being coyly tolerant of the Stars and Bars, is yet another perverted attempt by Donald Trump to stoke the nativist flames of grievance and racial divisiveness.
Despite all the challenges that now face our nation, more than a third of our citizens fervently support a divided nation, under Trump, with liberty and justice for some, not all.
Irrespective of your political affiliation, this November’s election is more than a choice between the candidates; it’s a referendum on whether we will preserve the ideals of this republic: one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
Howard S. Becker
Greensboro
