In a recent News & Record column (March 11, “Nikki Haley picks a worthy fight”), George Will wrote approvingly of former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley’s lament that the U.S. today was employing a “hyphenated capitalism,” which is nothing but “socialism lite.”
Haley argues that the Founders, while never using the word “capitalism,” had that in mind as “capitalism is another word for freedom.”
I take a different view of freedom, namely a social system of, by and for the people. And while the Founders never used that definition either, I prefer to think that is what they had in mind. My guess is that most of us would be unhappy should Duke Energy be so free of oversight that it could impose any rates it wants. Or that the insurance industry would have total “freedom” to charge any premium it desires.
In fact, we are a lightly socialist nation. We have public schools, public parks, state and federal roads, city-run water systems and Social Security, all owned by us, the people.
And while we often complain about how these are run, most of us would not want them owned by capitalists, governed not by our elected representatives but by corporations unaccountable to us.
I’ll take socialism lite any day over corporate heavy.
Jack Jezorek
High Point
yo JJ waddup soul brother
Thanks for the humor amidst these troubling times. It’s slightly entertaining to see someone who thinks public parks and roads equate socialism!
