A farmer on television looked at his flooded crops. He shook his head and said that farmers have always had to fight the weather. This was nothing new. He was wrong. “This” was a 100-year flooding event. What makes this indeed new and terrifying is that this is the fourth such event to occur within the last 30 years in Iowa.
Climate is always changing. We have had warm periods and ice ages. Since 10,000 years ago we have been in an overall cooling trend. This would have continued for thousands of years if everything had remained the same.
Since the Industrial Revolution humans have introduced fossil fuels, which have released more CO2 and methane into our atmosphere.
In the past when CO2 levels increased the Earth became warmer and when it decreased, colder. But there have been several times in the Earth’s past when the temperature has jumped abruptly in the same way it is doing today, which resulted in mass extinction.
Are we heading for the same fate as the dinosaurs through greed and a refusal to accept what we are seeing for ourselves?
Toni Lindahl
McLeansville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.