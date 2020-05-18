This check in the mail felt especially goodLast week the U.S. Postal Service (God bless and keep them!) delivered an envelope from the federal government. Inside I found a check made out to my wife and me. On the lower left side was a name which I thought appeared inappropriately.
So I took (appropriately) a Sharpie pen and blacked out the name.
Later that day, when my wife deposited the check at our financial institution’s drive-in window, the teller looked at the check, smiled, and said, “Thanks. You just made my day.”
Then we redistributed the funds, writing checks to organizations that do good, but don’t receive much money from the federal government — organizations that help refugees, immigrants and poor folks and organizations that speak truth and advocate for justice.
It’s been a long time since we have felt so good about federal spending!
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro
