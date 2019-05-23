This area can be more helpful to its refugees
As tears dry, there remain significant ways to improve the refugee resettlement system that killed five children at Summit-Cone apartments in Greensboro. Increased funding is badly needed, but only with public accountability that involves local elected officials. Our region has the immediate capacity to increase education, job and career training for refugees and immigrants but this requires a rational plan with goals and objectives.
The costs of hiring talented newcomers as community organizers are outweighed by benefits across multiple areas.
In health care, large-scale deployment of community health workers will dramatically improve health and reduce emergency room visits.
In housing, such a plan would improve landlord code compliance by ensuring that complaints were regularly followed up and housing discrimination cases went forward.
In employment, it would make sure workers were not exploited or exposed to dangerous conditions.
In policing and the court system, it would make sure defendants’ rights were not denied because of cultural and language barriers.
We know the limits and failures of the existing system. Five dead children and terrible suffering can’t be explained away by its defenders. Instead of no plan we need a plan; in the absence of accountability we need accountability. Tears done, we need action.
Andrew Young
Greensboro