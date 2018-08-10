The first time I heard the phrase, “Hot enough for you?” I was nonplused. During that long-ago heat wave, everyone, including myself, obviously wished it was a whole lot cooler.
Today, it is no laughing matter. Lisbon breaks a heat record. Ocean temperatures off San Diego reach a record high. Sea levels are rising. Polar ice is melting. Greenhouse gases were measured at their highest level in the past 38 years. Death Valley had a record high in July. Heat records have been set all over the world. In a few decades, some cities in the Middle East will be uninhabitable. Unless you have your head in the hot sand, which is getting hotter every day, something needs to be done about it before it’s too late.
Well, the administration is doing something about it. The Trump administration has unveiled its plan to relax car pollution rules. If the plan goes through, the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere will rise even faster than it has been, and we will see more record high temperatures.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro