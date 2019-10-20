Intolerance is defined as: “(being) unwilling to grant equal freedom of expression; not respecting beliefs or opinions different from ones own.”
Liberals and Democrats often describe conservatives and Republicans as intolerant.
If one thinks that our borders must be controlled for national security and fiscal viability, he is called racist. Liberals and Democrats do not care more about immigrants than conservatives and Republicans — they just want their votes.
If one thinks that a tiny segment of the population should not dictate public policy and societal mores — the LGTB community is 5% of the population — he is called homophobic. For instance, it is reckless to encourage and promote transgenderism in young children?
If one believes that history should not be erased or distorted, even misguided history, he is demonized and assailed. How can we better shape the future without seeing our past mistakes?
If one freely speaks his mind in public, at school, at work he is ostracized and attacked, both verbally and physically.
His life is systematically destroyed by the monolithic liberal mob.
I have friends and relatives who treat me this way because of my opinions.
Who is truly intolerant?
Steve O’Connell
Greensboro
The cure for violence is better parenting
Regarding the article on Oct. 17 (“City Council approves $500K for Cure Violence program”):
I think the biggest problem is parenting — or lack thereof — not government programs.
M.W. Dunnington
Greensboro
