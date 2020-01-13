Wealth concentration is up; middle-income jobs are down.
Sea levels are up; biodiversity is down.
Student debt is up; the value of a college degree is down.
Gun violence is up; respect and tolerance for others is down.
Military spending is up; diplomacy is down.
Health care costs are up; access to health care is down.
Social media power and influence is up; privacy is down.
National debt is up; family farms are down.
Tweets are up; facts and rational discourse are down.
As we enter this election year, let’s ask ourselves and ask every candidate what the world will be like if these trends continue.
What can we do, together, to leave the world a better place for future generations?
Reid Phillips
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
And the debt is an obscene amount and we don’t even have improved infrastructure to show for it. Just plans for a ridiculous wall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.