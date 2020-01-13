Wealth concentration is up; middle-income jobs are down.

Sea levels are up; biodiversity is down.

Student debt is up; the value of a college degree is down.

Gun violence is up; respect and tolerance for others is down.

Military spending is up; diplomacy is down.

Health care costs are up; access to health care is down.

Social media power and influence is up; privacy is down.

National debt is up; family farms are down.

Tweets are up; facts and rational discourse are down.

As we enter this election year, let’s ask ourselves and ask every candidate what the world will be like if these trends continue.

What can we do, together, to leave the world a better place for future generations?

Reid Phillips

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments