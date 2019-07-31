Every job that I have been blessed to have listed qualifications. When I wanted the job, I would look them over to see if I was qualified even to apply.
Having skin of color, I always considered whether I might be rejected. I looked for the right clothes, the right hairstyle and even the right smell because I wanted to put my best foot forward.
During the interview I watched my words. I was careful not to insult or to phrase a statement wrongly. I wanted to be painted in the best possible light. To use curse words, or to display behavior that is in no way becoming of the position, would cancel me out.
An organization with high standards would never hire someone who simply did not fit the position. While I don’t use social media to insult, I surely would not want the company I am applying to find out that I have said or done something, like assaulting another person. If they did find this out about me, I know I wouldn’t get the job.
Yet, to my surprise, they go and hire someone doing everything I tried not to do. America?
Darlene Lindsay
High Point
