For what am I grieving?
- George Floyd’s family.
- All black lives lost at white hands of those sworn to protect everyone.
- All black citizens, ever alert to the threat of harassment while simply living.
- All black citizens mistaken for criminals.
- Businesses damaged and looted during protests for justice.
- The 100,000-plus dead from COVID-19 and their loved ones.
- Those suffering illness and hardship due to COVID-19.
- Lack of adherence to health guidelines during the pandemic.
- A president who cannot bind the nation’s multiple wounds, because he is continually inflicting them.
What am I celebrating?
- Those speaking up for justice in myriad ways.
- Houses of worship offering education about systemic societal injustice and healing words for those in pain.
- Volunteers helping store owners rebuild after damage.
- Creative images and inspiring words painted on boarded-up stores.
- Police who kneel or show empathy to protesters for justice.
- All frontline workers who provide essential services while putting themselves at risk.
- Journalists who keep us informed in spite of multiple risks.
My fervent hope and prayer: that the nation’s scales will swiftly tip toward healing.
Kate Hood Seel
Greensboro
