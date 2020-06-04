For what am I grieving?

  • George Floyd’s family.
  • All black lives lost at white hands of those sworn to protect everyone.
  • All black citizens, ever alert to the threat of harassment while simply living.
  • All black citizens mistaken for criminals.
  • Businesses damaged and looted during protests for justice.
  • The 100,000-plus dead from COVID-19 and their loved ones.
  • Those suffering illness and hardship due to COVID-19.
  • Lack of adherence to health guidelines during the pandemic.
  • A president who cannot bind the nation’s multiple wounds, because he is continually inflicting them.

What am I celebrating?

  • Those speaking up for justice in myriad ways.
  • Houses of worship offering education about systemic societal injustice and healing words for those in pain.
  • Volunteers helping store owners rebuild after damage.
  • Creative images and inspiring words painted on boarded-up stores.
  • Police who kneel or show empathy to protesters for justice.
  • All frontline workers who provide essential services while putting themselves at risk.
  • Journalists who keep us informed in spite of multiple risks.

My fervent hope and prayer: that the nation’s scales will swiftly tip toward healing.

Kate Hood Seel

Greensboro

