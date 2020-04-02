We all know we are in uncharted territory.

Never in our lifetimes has our country been hit with a crisis of this magnitude, and for a community like Greensboro it can be devastating.

However, in the midst of the anguish, I’m overwhelmed by the compassion from our community for our small businesses — and from our small businesses for our community.

Just reading the recent headlines reminds me there will always be light in the darkness:

  • “Hudson’s Hill now in the face mask-making business, helping local health care workers.”
  • “Boho Salon owner starts fundraiser to help hairdressers.”
  • “Union Coffee Co. aims to donate 50 boxes of coffee to the front lines.”
  • “Deep Roots Market starts home delivery.”
  • “Fainting Goat Spirits makes and distributes free hand sanitizer for those in need.”

While we aren’t sure when this will all end, I am certain that when it does, our center city will emerge forever changed — stronger as an economic hub, stronger as a community and stronger for the future.

Thank you to all of Greensboro for continuing to share your messages of support for small businesses. I look forward to celebrating the stronger rebirth of downtown with you soon.

Zack Matheny

Greensboro

The writer is president and CEO of Downtown Greensboro Inc.

