We all know we are in uncharted territory.
Never in our lifetimes has our country been hit with a crisis of this magnitude, and for a community like Greensboro it can be devastating.
However, in the midst of the anguish, I’m overwhelmed by the compassion from our community for our small businesses — and from our small businesses for our community.
Just reading the recent headlines reminds me there will always be light in the darkness:
- “Hudson’s Hill now in the face mask-making business, helping local health care workers.”
- “Boho Salon owner starts fundraiser to help hairdressers.”
- “Union Coffee Co. aims to donate 50 boxes of coffee to the front lines.”
- “Deep Roots Market starts home delivery.”
- “Fainting Goat Spirits makes and distributes free hand sanitizer for those in need.”
While we aren’t sure when this will all end, I am certain that when it does, our center city will emerge forever changed — stronger as an economic hub, stronger as a community and stronger for the future.
Thank you to all of Greensboro for continuing to share your messages of support for small businesses. I look forward to celebrating the stronger rebirth of downtown with you soon.
Zack Matheny
Greensboro
The writer is president and CEO of Downtown Greensboro Inc.
