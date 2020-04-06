At this time of social distancing and isolation there is still opportunity for kindness and connection. This past Sunday our neighbors, Cynthia and Chuck, baked and delivered cookies to their neighbors (at a safe distance).
Attached was the note: “A Gift of Grace from us to you! Stay Safe.” At times of such stress may we all have such grace and kindness.
Pat Gibbons
Greensboro
