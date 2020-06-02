We have been shut down from the beginning of March and are just starting to reopen.
Have the people in North Carolina and the United States not suffered enough?
Why have the Republican and Democratic national conventions anyway?
We know it will be Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
So, where’s the need to put 19,000 people in Charlotte in an oven and then they go home; 19,000 potential virus carriers going to all 50 states.
What a way to stop the spread of the virus.
It is nothing but a dog-and-pony show, now for both conventions.
Why risk the health of people and send the economy into another dive?
I will tell you now, Trump and Biden: I will vote in November, but my choice will be, “None of the above.”
Tony Aprile
Gibsonville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.