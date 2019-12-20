There is yet another online video showing a school police officer slamming a child to the ground. This latest incident happened at Vance Middle School in Henderson. The video shows a deputy walking with a child who is under 12 years old. Then the deputy slams the child to the floor. Then he slams him again and drags him away.
The sheriff said he was shocked and stunned, so he put the deputy on paid leave, which is the same as a paid vacation, before eventually firing him.
There is no excuse for a grown man to body slam an unarmed child twice. This isn’t the first video showing a North Carolina police officer slamming a child to the ground, and I bet it won’t be the last.
Chuck Mann
Greensboro
