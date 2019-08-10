It is hard for me to believe that a Minister of the Word and Sacraments could say what Jeff Paschal said in his Sunday column (Aug. 4).
Paschal essentially said: You cannot truly follow Jesus Christ and support Donald Trump.
It is clear that what Rev. Paschal really means is “You cannot follow Jesus Christ and disagree with me!”
This is at the least horrible theology in Rev. Paschal’s arrogance to try to define who is a follower of Jesus Christ based on political beliefs instead of the Word of God.
I thought Jesus’ great commandment was for one to “Love the Lord thy God with all your heart, soul, strength, and mind, and love thy neighbor as thy self.”
Is this now not sufficient to be a follower of Christ, Rev. Paschal?
The cry that Trump is a racist has been stated thousands of times by his enemies in the media, yet no one has come forward to say that Trump has discriminated against them in any way. He is also supported by a large number of black ministers because of the jobs he has brought to their parishioners.
Are they not dedicated followers of Jesus Christ like you, sir?
Sam Howe
Greensboro