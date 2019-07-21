I totally agree with the letter by Melanie Rodenbough (Sunday, July 14) about global warming. The most amazing and alarming factor in her letter is the speed at which the Earth is warming.
In “The Uninhabitable Earth” by David Wallace-Wells, we learn that we are adding methane to the atmosphere at 100 times the usual rate in human history. More than half the carbon in the atmosphere has come in the last 30 years. In less than one human lifetime we have nearly destroyed the atmosphere.
Rodenbough is correct to laud the work here in Greensboro. We can do more. Elect leaders who believe the science about warming, and who are prepared to act on that science to deal with the problem.
It can be dealt with by reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, by restoring our grasslands, by planting trees. The first action, using solar, wind and nuclear power, will slow the rate of carbon being released.
The last two actions have proved to be methods for capturing carbon and returning it to Earth (carbon sequestration).
Press candidates in the coming election for their stand on saving the Earth, and elect those who believe the science.
James Bennett
Greensboro