Stock markets reaching new heights and bringing millions of 401(k) retirement plans along with them.
ISIS, the terrorist cell created by Barack Obama’s inaction, crippled to the point of near extinction.
NAFTA properly disposed of and replaced by the USMCA, a trade deal that protects Americans’ jobs instead of shipping them abroad.
The Paris “climate accord” placed on the back burner.
Energy independence achieved, making the U.S. no longer subject to the whims of OPEC and the tyrants who control the flow of Middle East oil.
Past corruption in our government slowly but surely being exposed to sanitizing sunlight which makes it near impossible for the compliant media to cover the tracks of the robber barons from the last administration.
Much more to come. Stay tuned.
John Parson
Stokesdale
