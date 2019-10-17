Regarding the story “Guilford County birds at risk” (Oct. 14):

What a tragedy it would be to lose forever any of the wonderful birds shown in your cover story. When we read that climate change and urban development are to blame, it may seem that nothing can be done for them, but in fact the best hope for the birds may be in our own backyards.

By adding beautiful, easy-to-care-for plants native to the North Carolina Piedmont to our landscapes, we can provide food for caterpillars. Birds need caterpillars to feed their young, and caterpillars need native plants. Without them, the birds will be unable to reproduce and will continue to decline.

We can all give the birds a helping hand by restoring the plants that originally grew here to our own yards and the grounds of our schools, churches and workplaces.

Deborah Staves

Greensboro

