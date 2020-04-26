I think we can all agree the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting virtually every facet of our lives.
Now that stimulus money is in the bank or on the way, money has been made available for small businesses — sort of.
What have our representatives in Washington and the state level forgotten?
How about stopping the accrual of interest on loans and credit cards?
What about instituting a freeze on health care insurance providers from dropping those who cannot pay their premiums?
People have to emerge from this disaster whole — not owing every dime they receive to pay bills that force them to make a choice between providing food or shelter for their family.
Write your congressman. Demand help ... it’s their job.
Carl Shatley
Thomasville
