I think we can all agree the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting virtually every facet of our lives.

Now that stimulus money is in the bank or on the way, money has been made available for small businesses — sort of.

What have our representatives in Washington and the state level forgotten?

How about stopping the accrual of interest on loans and credit cards?

What about instituting a freeze on health care insurance providers from dropping those who cannot pay their premiums?

People have to emerge from this disaster whole — not owing every dime they receive to pay bills that force them to make a choice between providing food or shelter for their family.

Write your congressman. Demand help ... it’s their job.

Carl Shatley

Thomasville

