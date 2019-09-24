'Can't feel my heart:' IG says separated kids traumatized (copy) (copy)

In this Feb. 19 photo, children line up to enter a tent at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Fla. Migrant children who were separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border last year suffered post-traumatic stress and other serious mental health problems, according to an internal watchdog report. The chaotic reunification process only added to their trauma.

 Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Imagine that you are a child who has returned to school and the drills you have done as long as you can remember. Your teacher tells you where you will hide and to keep very quiet if someone shows up one day to threaten you. How would you feel as you walked through those doors every day?

Imagine that as a child you were subjected to constant hunger due to climate change, the brutality of gangs and a callous government. You make the long and arduous journey to the U.S. only to be ripped from your parents. If you are young enough you will not know that they did not abandon you. Imagine that you just survived days of one of the most devastating hurricanes in history and your family makes it to America for sanctuary only to be turned away because your parents neglected to think of documentation while fighting for their lives.

And here is the biggie: Imagine that you are a child born in a dying world where adults refuse to compromise and change to save your future.

There is something we can do to make children matter. We can vote.

Toni Lindahl

McLeansville

