Imagine that you are a child who has returned to school and the drills you have done as long as you can remember. Your teacher tells you where you will hide and to keep very quiet if someone shows up one day to threaten you. How would you feel as you walked through those doors every day?
Imagine that as a child you were subjected to constant hunger due to climate change, the brutality of gangs and a callous government. You make the long and arduous journey to the U.S. only to be ripped from your parents. If you are young enough you will not know that they did not abandon you. Imagine that you just survived days of one of the most devastating hurricanes in history and your family makes it to America for sanctuary only to be turned away because your parents neglected to think of documentation while fighting for their lives.
And here is the biggie: Imagine that you are a child born in a dying world where adults refuse to compromise and change to save your future.
There is something we can do to make children matter. We can vote.
Toni Lindahl
McLeansville
"And here is the biggie: Imagine that you are a child born in a dying world where adults refuse to compromise and change to save your future."
Yes, that is a biggie, as we saw this week. There are adults who are telling children that the earth will no longer be inhabitable in 12 years or less and that they have no future. Naturally they are scared to no end. This is a sick, perverted form of child abuse by adults who are willing to spoil their childhood for their own political agendas.
Maybe these adults told children about the reports earlier this month regarding further proof of an asteroid that struck the earth 66 million years ago, long before we humans existed? The impact was near the Yucatan Peninsula in modern Mexico. It was the equivalent of 10 BILLION atomic bombs, killed off 3/4 of the species at the time, including the dinosaurs, caused a tsunami that went from Mexico to modern day Illinois and left the skies dark for a long time. Yet the earth survived this event. It will also survive mere mortal, yet very arrogant humans who think they have the power to control it's climate.
More worried about the aborted kids who never see the world.
