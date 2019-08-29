Walter Sperko’s letter on Aug. 22 is full of illogic and needs to be addressed.
The poverty rate for all people has been around 12% since 1970. The rate has moved up and down with expansions and recessions in the economy but the average has been around 12%, as Sperko stated. The average from 1959 to 1964 was 21%. By 1969 the poverty rate was 12%. The War on Poverty did not eliminate poverty but it did put a dent in it.
The question is where would the poverty rate be now without the War on Poverty. With the loss of manufacturing jobs and their replacement with generally lower-paying service jobs and a much-weakened labor union movement to put pressure on companies of all types, I would argue the poverty rate would likely be even higher than it was in 1963, and there is nothing to suggest it would have dropped without the War on Poverty.
Thomas Hefner
McLeansville
