Drive-thru testing for the coronavirus lasted four days at Cone Health Ambulatory and Physician Services in Greensboro. The drive-thru service was halted to help preserve the supply of protective gear needed within hospitals.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

COVID-19 is undoubtedly the biggest threat to our lives and livelihoods since the Great Depression and World War II. Good people are losing lives, jobs, health insurance and savings through no fault of their own.

However, one benefit of this catastrophe is that we recognize how fragile the safety net that supposedly protects Americans from such disasters is. Now is the time to think about big ways to improve our social contract so that every American is guaranteed health care whether they have a job that provides it or not; everyone can earn a living wage of at least $15 per hour; they can receive paid sick or family leave; and our children can get free, high-quality early care and education so that they can lead productive lives.

These changes cannot be made overnight, but our goal should be to protect every American, especially those most in need of help. We should respond to this crisis with the same courage, ingenuity and compassion that FDR showed to end the Great Depression. There should be no them vs. us, but only we the people.

Denise Baker

Greensboro

