Vice President Pence visits Greensboro (copy)

Vice President Mike Pence stops for a photo with Guilford County Commissioner Jeff Phillips at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Wednesday in Greensboro. Pence was visiting for a fundraising dinner for U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, who faces re-election next year.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Where are our manners? For heaven’s sake! The vice president of the United States is visiting our city and you are standing on the corner with a sign that says ” Pence Not Welcome” and grown women and men are chanting rude remarks. What an example you are setting. For gosh sakes, I know that you were not raised to be disrespectful and to bully someone because of their politics and beliefs. I’m ashamed when I pick up the paper and see this.

No matter how you feel or think, you can at least be gracious. Even our own mayor wasn’t there to extend a welcome to the vice president.

Disrespect and bullying are prevailing. What has happened to our sense of respect for an elected official who has a job with unimaginable responsibilities. Guess I’m just too old to try and figure out what you get out of this.

I’m truly sorry Mr. Pence. Now your impression of our fair city will be forever marred by rudeness and bullying that was directed toward you by some of our citizens.

Barbara James

Greensboro

