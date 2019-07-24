Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the government is running out of money.
The Bipartisan Policy Center says lower revenue due to lower corporate tax collections are related to the 2017 tax cut. The $5.8 trillion cut over 10 years is estimated to cost $4.3 trillion. The cuts will take $473 billion from Medicare and $1 trillion from Medicaid that could cause 15 million Americans to lose health care.
In North Carolina the Republican legislature reduced revenue with income and corporate tax cuts. The Republican-controlled Guilford County Board of Commissioners believes cuts are the answer not raising revenue. Historically, Democratic Presidents Truman, Kennedy, Johnson, Carter and Clinton all reduced public debt. The last five Republican Presidents, Ford, Reagan, Bush 41, Bush 43 and now Trump, all increased the debt.
Bruce Bartlett, policy adviser and Treasury official under Reagan and Bush 41, and Dave Stockman, the director of Management and Budget under Reagan, blame ideological tax cutting and another motive. Republicans would raise debt so when Democrats returned to office they would have to raise taxes to get the debt back in line. The Republicans would say, “See I told you Democrats would raise your taxes.” We have been played.
Jim Dye
Pleasant Garden