As a native son of North Carolina I have proudly assumed and expected integrity of public officials in all branches of our state government.
Now I am sadly disillusioned by the trickery of a North Carolinian and his colleagues in overriding our governor’s veto of the proposed state budget.
Sadly, I can no longer assume integrity exists in our General Assembly. And I speak as a registered unaffiliated voter.
Richmond Bernhardt
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I guess you are new to paying attention to politics.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.