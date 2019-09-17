North Carolina Budget (copy)

Rep. David Lewis (left) talks with Speaker of the House Tim Moore before the N.C. House’s afternoon session on Sept. 11.

 Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP

As a native son of North Carolina I have proudly assumed and expected integrity of public officials in all branches of our state government.

Now I am sadly disillusioned by the trickery of a North Carolinian and his colleagues in overriding our governor’s veto of the proposed state budget.

Sadly, I can no longer assume integrity exists in our General Assembly. And I speak as a registered unaffiliated voter.

Richmond Bernhardt

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments