Bill Stevens’ Nov. 12 letter offers no data to support his assertion that many of the wealthy will sell real estate to cover the Elizabeth Warren-proposed tax on huge wealth. The top 10% owns 76% of total wealth and did not become rich because they did not put their money in a bank but rather because they receive some 78% of all wage income and used that income to grow their wealth holdings. (To check these percentages, Google top 10% wealth and top 10% income.) With that big a chunk of all income, do we really think the top 10% will have to sell real estate to pay the new wealth tax? To me, the percentages say the richest wealth holders should pay a wealth tax.
A consequence of the top 10% wealth holders’ real estate purchases, at prices never seen before, has been to drive up real estate values, which in turn makes it harder for working families to afford purchasing home in cities where the super-rich are concentrated. Follow these consequences further down the scale of housing values and we have one explanation for the increasing homelessness, as individuals and families are driven from their homes.
Larry Morse
Greensboro
The writer is a retired N.C. A&T economics faculty member.
