“Karen” is a deprecating term used to label a demanding white woman who displays a sense of overbearing entitlement in various societal confrontations.
If your mother, sister, wife or daughter had this name how do you feel having it denigrated to a racial slur?
Labels are the social cancer of our country.
Michael Lopez
Summerfield
