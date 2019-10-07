I had the privilege of walking through the Tanger Bicentennial Garden one recent early morning. What a jewel our citizens have in this garden, which lies in the center of our city and is open to the public. Even during the change of seasons, it was beautifully manicured. The city staff has done a masterful job in maintaining it.
And much credit goes to our volunteer organization Greensboro Beautiful in raising funds to put all the extra touches in this lovely garden. While I had not visited in a while, I was impressed by the fine workmanship of the stone bridges, sculptures and walls in this garden. I noted the donors on an older sculpture, “The Student,” and was pleased to see old Greensboro names representing both sides of the political aisle. Clearly, they came together and joined forces to sponsor an important monument. It reminded me that public gardens are apolitical .
Perhaps we could all learn the critical lesson from the gardens that we can accomplish much more together. A special thanks to Greensboro Beautiful for leading the way.
Kitty Lyon
Greensboro
