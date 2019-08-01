While he or she is still working, an active state employee is considered primary and the state pays first. However, when the employee retires, the state becomes secondary and Medicare pays first; and therein lie huge savings.
Further, unlike other responsible health insurance plans, the state will not recognize what Medicare pays on the state deductible as it used to, causing retirees to pay many extra dollars; this saves the state millions! Maybe if the state was more fair to the retirees, more funds would flow to doctors and hospitals and help with the present negotiations impasse. The state should negotiate fairly with Cone Health. Other insurance companies do not seem to always have this same problem.
Elizabeth Harrison
Summerfield