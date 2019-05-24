Last week, Alabama enacted the strictest abortion law in the country. This at a time when abortion rates have been declining, especially since the Affordable Care Act made contraception free or very low cost to most women.
The Family and Medical Leave Act requires 12 weeks of unpaid leave for new mothers if they work for a company with 50 or more employees. I know women who have returned to work two weeks after giving birth. We are the only developed country that does not mandate that employers offer paid leave for new mothers. It is shameful. So is the fact that quality child care is not affordable for many, if not most, families.
Lawmakers who put forward these laws claim they are to protect women and children. This “care” for women and children is misplaced. A more productive use of time and energy would be developing proactive solutions for the issues of maternity leave and early child care rather than exaggerating the claims of second and third trimester abortions, which account for less than 10% of abortions. Women who have abortions do not take it lightly.
Women know their bodies, their lives and their circumstances. Women deserve the right to choose.
Jeanne Irwin-Olson
Greensboro
