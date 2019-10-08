Impeachment now a threat like no other Trump has faced (copy) (copy) (copy)

In light of the present urgent political events calling into question Donald Trump’s performance vis-a-vis Ukraine, whatever happened to 1 Thessalonians 5:22: “Abstain from the appearance of all evil”?

All of you Trumpista evangelicals better get with the Jesus program, instead of the MAGA program.

Charles Craig Royal

Lexington

