In light of the present urgent political events calling into question Donald Trump’s performance vis-a-vis Ukraine, whatever happened to 1 Thessalonians 5:22: “Abstain from the appearance of all evil”?
All of you Trumpista evangelicals better get with the Jesus program, instead of the MAGA program.
Charles Craig Royal
Lexington
Tell that to Biden. By the way, the number one donator to the Clinton fund was the Ukraine.
