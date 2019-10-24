Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent (copy) (copy)
Why are the Republicans so desperate in trying to abort the House Democrats’ extended impeachment timeline? They are worried about losing control of both houses of Congress.

If there is a Senate trial in 2020, it will be about “all the marbles” for the 23 Republican senators up for election in the Republican-controlled Senate, 53 (R)-47 (D). The odds will have increased that they have to weigh a “guilty” vote in a trial of Trump scheduled during the next session of Congress — requiring two-thirds of the Senate (67) to convict.

William E. Jackson Jr.

Davidson

