Why are the Republicans so desperate in trying to abort the House Democrats’ extended impeachment timeline? They are worried about losing control of both houses of Congress.
If there is a Senate trial in 2020, it will be about “all the marbles” for the 23 Republican senators up for election in the Republican-controlled Senate, 53 (R)-47 (D). The odds will have increased that they have to weigh a “guilty” vote in a trial of Trump scheduled during the next session of Congress — requiring two-thirds of the Senate (67) to convict.
William E. Jackson Jr.
Davidson
So this dude thinks 23 or so Republican senators will need to vote “guilty” to impeach Trump in order for them to win re-election?
