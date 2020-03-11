President Trump likes to use the word “hoax” when condemning any scenario he doesn’t deem to his liking (global warming, the coronavirus, criticism that he cozies up to dictators, white supremacists and the NRA, etc.).
For what it’s worth, in my own opinion, the real hoax is in the Oval Office masquerading as president of the United States.
We have a chance to end this nightmare on Election Day, Nov. 3.!
Herb Stark
Mooresville
so stark herb if this is what you consider a nightmare then you havent studied Revelation... Repent stark herb!
