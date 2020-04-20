In response to several letters stating that the president has been slow to respond to warnings about future viral pandemics, I would refer people to the White House “Executive Order on Modernizing Influenza Vaccines in the United States to Promote National Security and Public Health” signed by President Trump on Sept. 19, 2019. The order not only expanded research into new vaccines and treatment of influenza strains, but all types of possible future viral and respiratory pandemics.
The president has been out in front of the pandemic threat from the outset and much preparation was already under way prior to the arrival of COVID-19 to U.S. shores. You can read the executive order here: https://tinyurl.com/ydfs72gc
Tom Kirkman
High Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.